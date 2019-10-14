Joanna Krupa celebrates her pregnancy in Los Angeles
Joanna Krupa celebrated her pregnancy great children’s holiday and now she is preparing to meet his daughter in person! In an exclusive interview, Joanna said she’s excited and very nervous.
Joanna Krupa is getting closer and closer to your due date, which is scheduled for November 4th. And what could be better to celebrate this fact, generous children’s holiday? This is the first child for forty-year old model and her husband Douglas Nunes. The happy couple spent the day with my family and friends. The festival, which took place October 6, seemed to move the guest couples to a tea party in the style of a fairy tale “Alice in Wonderland”!
The house Joan and Douglas was turned into a Kingdom of princesses, their yard was covered in beautiful crystals and chandeliers, pink candles, pink roses, pink balloons and pink rest! One of the photos Joanna, sitting on a swing covered in pink feathers, and everything was decorated in blue and pink colours. In another she sits on the lap of her husband and gently kisses him. She looked so happy with their friends and family. “The best part is that my vision came to life with the flowers and decor, and with all the girls, who I adore. And my sister Martha will be a wonderful godmother to my daughter,” Joanna told us.
She told how she was thrilled to become a mother and said she wanted to give birth already faster. “I can’t believe how quickly the time flew these last eight months,” said Joanna. “And now, it is really becoming a reality, so soon I will be able to see her little face! It is a special time in a woman’s life when you’re pregnant and feel a baby inside of me, but as soon as she is in front of you, this is perhaps the most magical moment that can imagine any mom. I can’t wait to see her, but at the same time nervous because I will be mom for the first time. Don’t know what to expect.”
“All my friends stories”, she said in an exclusive interview. “Some have horror stories, some amazing stories that birth was very easy. But I trust my doctor, and he said it’d be an easy journey. At least I am trying to convey this energy to themselves.” Her husband, Douglas, is doing everything possible to make her feel safe!