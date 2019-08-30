Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro in the trailer for the movie “Joker”
The film is Todd Phillips ‘the Joker’ (Joker) is already being called a contender for the award “Oscar”. Drama with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of a villain from the DC Comics universe will be shown on three major fall film festivals. One of them started yesterday on the island of Lido. Ahead of the premiere at the Venice film festival — 2019, Warner Bros. has released the official trailer of “Joker”.
Critics believe that the audience will see the unusual story of the famous antagonist of Batman. The film tells about the comic Arthur Flake. A sick mother that he cares, from childhood taught him to smile at the world. However, the cruelty smile turns Arthur into a grimace of the Joker.
44-year-old Joaquin Phoenix has said that in the process of working on the role studied the behavior of mentally ill people.
I’ve seen videos of people with pathological laughter and crying. Mental illness does not allow them to control their facial expressions, the actor said.
Phoenix three times, became a contender for the “Oscar”, so the role of the Joker could be fatal. Movies shot on comics for a long time unsuccessfully tried to break into the nominees, but “the Black Panther” (Black Panther), nominated for “Oscar” a year ago, set a precedent, so it can be.