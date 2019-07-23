Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara officially engaged
The first assumption of the engagement of 34-year-old Rooney Mara and 44-year-old Joaquin Phoenix appeared at the end of may, when paparazzi captured on the ring finger star ring with diamond. Finally the Western media have officially confirmed that the actors will become husband and wife.
Rooney and Joaquin are preparing for a new responsible role, as reported by the edition of Us Weekly. Fans have already congratulated the star couple and wish them a good marriage as photographers several times noticed the engagement ring on the hand of the actress: the first time ― when Mara came home from shopping and the second during the campaign against the cruel treatment of animals. Neither Mara nor Phoenix to give comments on this account did not.
We will remind, the actors met on the set of the movie “her” in 2013, and later reunited on the set of “Mary Magdalene”. Soon after that, Rooney and Joaquin began an affair, which they confirmed through the year, appearing together at the closing ceremony of the Cannes film festival. Several months later, Phoenix told The New York Times that he lives with his beloved in the Hollywood hills.
It is noteworthy, but last year an anonymous source assured Us Weekly that even though Mara and Phoenix are in love with each other, they don’t feel the need to legalize their relationship, because they believe that marriage is “the mainstream”.