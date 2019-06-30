Joaquin Phoenix dreams of the “Oscar” for the role of Joker
If until recently the words “Oscar” and “superheroic” in the same sentence was impossible to meet, then after the “Black Panther” was nominated for “Best film”, the situation seems to have changed.
Now the ambitious creators of the blockbuster can count on “serious” Oscar nomination, and the next one – “the Joker”, which released just at the beginning of season awards.
Warner Bros. decided not to show the video “the Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix at the July Comic-Con, 2019 in San Diego, which has traditionally showcased the superhero blockbusters. Instead, Warner Bros. take the “Joker” at the Venice film festival, which kicks off in September and traditionally opens the fall festival season, which usually release films-contenders for the next “Oscar”.
By the way, Warner Bros. used the Venice film festival as a launching pad for future contenders for the “Oscar” repeatedly – last year it was there was introduced the drama “a Star is born” with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga later received 8 nominations for “Oscar”. In 2013, again at the film festival in Venice, the Studio first revealed the “Gravity” Alfonso Cuarón, the film opened the Venice film festival and later received 10 nominations for “Oscar” and, in the end, 7 figurines.
Insiders claim that while preparing the “Joker” for the autumn festival season, Warner Bros. subsequently expects to receive for Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for “Oscar”. The goal is realistic, considering that Joaquin Phoenix on the Oscar nominated three times and is one of the most respected actors of his generation. On the other hand, the “Oscar” of the Joker have already been awarded posthumously this statuette was awarded to Heath Ledger for his role in “the Dark knight”. Whether Joaquin Phoenix to repeat this success – we learn from 3 October 2019, when the “Joker” starts in cinemas.