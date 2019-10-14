Joaquin Phoenix had an accident in his car
Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played a major role in the sensational film “Joker”, had an accident in his car.
It is reported that the actor crashed his Tesla parked in the car fire, don’t fit into the turn. However, after the incident, the boy not simply disappeared from the scene, and he found unaware of the accident workers, who at the time were on call nearby to confess to the crime.
Also clarifies that arrived at the scene of the accident, the cops were amazed at the courtesy of the Phoenix, who apologized and exchanged contacts insurance companies and victims. According to TMZ, suffered more exactly the car of the actor, then as a car fire has received only a few scratches.