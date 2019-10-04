Joaquin Phoenix revealed the secret villain the Joker
Starring in the film “Joker” directed by Todd Phillips Joaquin Phoenix believes that he was able to understand his character.
What is the secret of the Joker, Phoenix said in an interview, the exclusive right to the publication of which in Ukraine “FACTS” received from The Interview People.
“I would very much like to see some kind of psychiatrist I saw in the Joker typical symptoms of any known medical of mental disorders. Then it would be too easy. Write Arthur drugs and everything is in order”, — said the actor.
He himself admitted that the play was very hard. “Like playing two different roles. Personally, I like the Joker than Arthur,” said Phoenix.
“You know, Arthur — he’s a loser. He tried to make a career as a comedian, but the audience rejected it. His jokes the audience did not accept. No one wanted to listen. They became angrier and perverted, but laughed at them only Arthur himself”, — said the actor.
He remembered how he kept a diary, as dropped the weight as was looking for “the” laughter that haunts the viewer.
Seven weeks of actor never left the image. He was Arthur, the Joker.
“Arthur all tense, uptight, depressed. His soul is wounded. He is afraid of everything, experiencing constant discomfort. He even moves like that. Play Arthur I didn’t like. Another thing — the Joker! Complete freedom of action! As an actor can do on the court whatever. We filmed for seven weeks. Five days in a row — scenes with the Joker. Then another five days in a row — scenes with Arthur. And me after the Joker did not want to switch. Internally I fought with Arthur” — said the Phoenix.
Recall that the Ukrainian film fans have watched the film and gave their assessment.
