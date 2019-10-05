Joaquin Phoenix told about the affair with Rooney Mara: “She’s the only one I googled”
Well-known interviewers for his difficult character Joaquin Phoenix often avoids questions and does not like interference in personal life. Recently, however, he gave an extensive interview in which has told about details of the novel and Rooney Mara.
With the future bride Joaquin brought the work of the actors starred together in the movies “She” and “Mary Magdalene”. On the set of the movie “She” Rooney and Phoenix met for the first time, but the relationship did not develop very rapidly. According to the actor, for a long time he believed that the Mary him no sympathy. Moreover, Joaquin thought that it was distasteful to her. But it turned out, that intuition led the Phoenix and their romance could have started much earlier. Feelings Joaquin and Rooney was mutual, but shyness his bride prevented her to take them back.
She’s the only one I googled. Although quite long time we spoke on the Internet as friends
― shared the actor. He also admitted that this behavior was new to him. Before that, he had long corresponded online with a girl and tried to find information about it on the Internet.
Recall that in the summer Joaquin and Rooney have announced their engagement. This official confirmation was awaited, the first rumors about their marriage appeared in may, when paparazzi captured Mara and saw a wedding ring on the ring finger.