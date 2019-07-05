John legend and Chrissy Teigen and families with children off the coast of Portofino
July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Italian vacation family legend-Teigen.
The inhabitants of the Ligurian coast of Italy is easy to see by the stars, to choose for your summer vacation in this direction. Relax on a yacht off the coast of Portofino recently decided musician John legend and his wife model Chrissy Teigen with two children — miles and the Moon. Sailing the Italian waters and to enjoy the rest they prefer on the yacht, together with a group of friends. And in the evenings go down to the shore to have dinner at local coastal restaurants. Paparazzi follow them closely, and to make the most interesting photos, swim to their ship closer. Complete the picture of the events of his own photos Chrissy, whom she had actively shared in Instagram.