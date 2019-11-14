John legend was the sexiest man in the world in 2019 according to the version of People
Famous musician, winner of Grammy, Oscar and Golden globe John legend named the sexiest man in the world in 2019 according to the magazine People.
On this he and the audience co-host announced the artist air release on the American show “the Voice”, which John legend is a mentor.
“I was glad, but at the same time afraid, it’s a lot of pressure and responsibility. All will now disassemble me piece by piece, and examine under the microscope to make sure I’m sexy enough to wear this title”-
said John legend.
With the honorary title of the musician congratulated and his wife Chrissy Teigen.
“You’ve come a long way, baby”-
she wrote in her Instagram account.
Note that in different years the sex symbols version People became Tom cruise, George Clooney, brad pitt, Harrison Ford. In 2018 the world’s sexiest man was named actor Idris Elba.