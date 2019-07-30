Johnny Depp has provided evidence of violence by ex-wife
Hollywood actor johnny Depp continues to get to scandalous news due to a lawsuit with Hurd. After her allegations of domestic violence, the famous ladies ‘ man has decided to provide evidence that he actually was a victim in the relationship, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
The lawyers of johnny Depp gave the judges a photo that supposedly confirms that the actor was suffering from domestic violence. According to media reports, the photo was taken 4 years ago in an Australian hospital. In front of the camera johnny Depp appeared in black sunglasses on a hospital bed.
Johnny Depp convinced that the fight broke out after he wanted to reconcile with his ex-wife conditions of the marriage contract. According to the actor, amber heard got mad and threw a bottle husband. The attack was not finished: Depp claims that at the end of scandal hot blonde repaid on his cheek a cigarette. The incident occurred in March 2015, when the Hollywood couple was on vacation in Australia.
Such resonance charges have already responded to the representatives of the heard. They have publicly stated that the photograph and the statement Depp “absurd, offensive and categorically untrue”.