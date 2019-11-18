Johnny Depp has thrown his passion from Russia (photo)
56-year-old Hollywood actor johnny Depp left his girlfriend — 24-year-old Russian dancer in the erotic style go-go Pauline Glen. According to the publication, Radar Online, Pauline returned home from the USA to Russia. The girl seriously scared the attention in the center of which she was once became aware of their with Depp the novel.
Pauline and johnny started Dating in 2018, having become acquainted at a party in Los Angeles. The actor then came to himself after a scandalous divorce with amber heard, who accused him of domestic violence. And familiarity with Russian woman became for him “a breath of fresh air.”
It was reported that Depp and Glen (recognized that I was a fan of the star of the movie “pirates of the Caribbean”) has even seriously considered the possibility to get married. Glen moved into a Hollywood mansion Depp after only a few weeks after they met. Johnny wanted to meet with the parents of Pauline — Gennady and Irina (mother of Glenn, by the way, four years younger than the alleged fiancé of the daughter). However, Glen has decided to put an end to it. Now she intends to “lay low” in Russia and says he plans to get married was “crazy.”
“The level of fame of Depp and his ongoing court battle with his ex-wife — it was too much for Pauline. Johnny was distracted by his feud with amber, and Pauline decided that now is not the time to pursue a serious relationship” say her friends.
She also got on my nerves the rumors that she contacted the actor for his money.
