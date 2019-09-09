Johnny Depp played hard Colonel
Johnny Depp appeared on 76-m the Venetian film festival. On Friday, September 6, 56-year-old actor introduced the film festival “waiting for the barbarians”, in which she played the main role, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
At the Venice festival premiere of the film “waiting for the barbarians”. Johnny Depp played the brutal Colonel by the name Joll. The caste also includes Robert Pattinson and Harry Melling, but they were not seen at the festival in Lido.
In front of the camera on the red carpet ex-husband amber heard posed in a dark blue suit and blue glasses.
By the way, reporters Depp said that the glasses helped him to grow into the role JOLLA. According to him, an accessory that bears his character in the film, the actor gave the Director of bands Ciro Guerra.