Johnson and Trudeau agreed not to start up Russia in the G8, but trump is preparing to make a “horse course”
Russia can not be returned part G7 as long as it does not stop its aggression against Ukraine. This was discussed during a meeting of Prime Ministers of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the UK, Boris Johnson.
“The Prime Ministers discussed relations with Russia and agreed that Russia should not return in the G7 until it stops its aggression against Ukraine”, — said surrounded by Trudeau, writes UKRINFORM.
Among other international topics specified Trudeau and Johnson, was Venezuela, tensions in the Persian Gulf and the situation in Kashmir.
“About Hong Kong, they both stressed the importance of freedom of speech and Assembly,” — said in the office of the head of the government of Canada.
In addition, during the meeting they talked about relations between Canada and the United Kingdom, after Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
“Discussing Brickset and future trade between Canada and great Britain, Prime Ministers Trudeau and Johnson confirmed their interest to ensure that the citizens and businesses of Canada and the United Kingdom further benefited and prospered from the rich and productive trade relations. They agreed on an emergency meeting of sales representatives to work on achieving this result”, — assured the canadian Prime Minister okrujenii.
Note that meeting, Trudeau and Johnson was held in the framework of the summit of the leaders of the Big seven, which takes place in France.
At the same time it became known that the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald trump could invite Russia as a guest to the G7 summit in 2020, according to Bloomberg.
So, the next summit “the Big seven” will be held in the United States in 2020. So trump, as the leader of the state, which takes the summit may invite leaders as guests on their own. However, trump may not invite the Russian leader as a participant.
According to the American President, an invitation to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a guest at the next G7 summit “certainly possible.”
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier, Johnson has already spoken out against the return of Russia to the G7 group. His position was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. European Council President Donald Tusk categorically rejected the return of an aggressive Russia in this club.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter