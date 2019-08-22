Johnson during a meeting with Macron put on the table (photo, video)
Thursday, August 22, Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to London, having completed his first foreign visit as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wednesday, August 21, he traveled to Berlin where he was received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The visit was official, therefore, adhered to the Protocol. As already reported “FACTS” in connection with the indisposition of Mrs. Merkel was amended in strict rules of receiving guests at the state level. And now the Chancellor is taking the leaders of other countries sitting.
Johnson strongly suggested Merkel to renegotiate the agreement on Brexit, which was thrice rejected by the UK Parliament. He stressed that the EU needs to be flexible, otherwise Britain will leave the EU on 31 October without any conditions. This means that London will not be paying Brussels tens of billions of euros previously announced.
To the surprise of many, Merkel said in response that no objection, however, the government Johnson has a 30-day period, and not a day later, to submit their proposals for a new agreement.
This was clearly a success Johnson. The Chancellor and the Prime Minister even drank a glass of wine.
In Paris Johnson arrived in high spirits. At the Elysee Palace the British Prime Minister feel at home. He behaved so freely that even allowed himself to put his right foot on the coffee table! The President of France Emmanuel macron smiled at that.
At a press conference, the French leader supported Merkel. Macron said that it was agreed that the office of Johnson within a month provided their vision of the agreement on Brexit.
In London the British Prime Minister has returned triumphant. Recall that his predecessor, Theresa may has failed to obtain from the Brussels revision of the agreement. And she threw all the forces to convince the British Parliament to ratify the Treaty, which insisted the EU. In the end, Mei had to resign. And Johnson took only two days and two meetings to Merkel and macron flinch!
As they approached the residence on Downing street, 10, Boris got out of the limo and the winner raised both hands. On Saturday, August 24, Johnson flies back to France. He will first participate in the summit “the Big seven”. The meeting will be held in Biarritz. Obviously, Boris will attempt to consolidate its success, especially as it supports U.S. President Donald trump.
