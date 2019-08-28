Johnson in defiance of the opponents of ‘breccia’ decided to suspend the work of the British Parliament until mid-October (PHOTO)

Loading...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the work of Parliament until mid-October, leaving virtually no MPs time to discuss the deal with Brussels before the British exit from the EU, scheduled for October 31.

As informs television channel Sky News, the parliamentarians come from recess on 3 September, but, according to Johnson’s plan, the Parliament will be frozen from September 9 to October 14 is the date when the deputies will have to play Queen.

The suspension of Parliament is possible in the framework of the contradictory procedure called prorogation – “deferred”, explains Business FM. As a rule, the British Parliament formally suspends after one and prior to another session, it lasts several days and does not affect the operation of the legislative body.

However, if during the period of prorogation is assigned to the speech of the new Prime Minister before Parliament and the Queen, it may delay the start of a new session. Appointment of “king’s speech” the new head of government “requests” the Queen, but her approval is considered a formality.

According to estimates by the BBC, this time pausing the British Parliament can last up to 23 days. The decision has already led to the collapse of the pound sterling more than a cent.

It is noted that the plans of the Johnson don’t know all the members of his Cabinet, and the Prime Minister himself denies that this step is associated with the desire to take Britain out of the EU without a deal. According to him, parliamentarians will be “ample time” to discuss Brexit both before and after the decisive Brussels summit of EU leaders on October 17. However, the speaker of the house of Commons John bercow expressed indignation at the actions of Johnson.

Before the leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn met with coalition party leaders and senior MPs, who agreed that they should force the Prime Minister to seek an extension of the negotiations on the “broksita”, delaying Britain’s exit from the EU after October 31st to avoid going out without a deal. Original Corbin planned to submit a motion of no confidence in the government of Johnson soon after the summer break in Parliament, and can now revert to the plan. The liberal Democrats accused the Johnson in dictatorial manners, attempting to destroy constitutional order, and to involve the Queen in “difficult and dangerous operation the powers of the government”.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government of the former British Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April-may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse.

After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister took Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal agreed to with Brussels time, until 31 October, if Brussels does not agree with London and will not be excluded from her “safety” regulations on “backstop” mode (stay North of Ireland in the customs Union of the EU and the European single market after the onset of the transition period Brexit).

At the same time, he noted that the conclusion of the deal with Brussels is a priority, and Britain would prefer withdrawal from the EU with the transaction, but ready to hold the output without it. In Brussels, in turn, have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to reopen discussion of the main part of the transaction.

“Safety plan” or “backstop” aimed to preserve the transparency of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if the EU and the UK will not be able to reach an agreement on trade. The plan has drawn criticism from many British politicians, who believe that it puts the UK dependent on the EU. Johnson said that this point of agreement is anti-democratic in nature, as the people of Northern Ireland will not be able to influence EU legislation that will apply to them.