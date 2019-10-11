Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay an American $8 billion raised chest
Johnson & Johnson is caught in another scandal. A Philadelphia court ordered her to pay the American compensation of $8 billion due to the fact that side effects of the drugs the company he increased the chest, according to The Wall Street Journal. The fact that a resident of Maryland Nicholas Murray took the antipsychotic medication Risperdal, which is prescribed for the treatment of bipolar disorder. The verdict in his favor is the largest award amount in the history of the company.
But him against the company filed about 13 lawsuits as the guys drugs cause an increase in breast tissue. The plaintiffs believe that the company knew about this side effects, but did not provide doctors with complete information.
We will remind, at the end of August 2019, the company court has already fined $572 million the Company was accused of selling painkillers that cause addiction. According to the court, Johnson & Johnson’s actions increased the drug addiction of the U.S. population.