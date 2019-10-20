Johnson was sent to Brussels two letters with a request to defer Brexit and asking her not to give
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the defeat in the House of Commons, was sent to Brussels a letter asking for deferment Brexit, however, did not put under it the signature. At the same time he sent the second, signed by him personally a letter, where he expressed the opinion that the delay would be a mistake. And asked the EU leaders to appeal to the British Parliament asking to vote for deal on withdrawal from the European Union at the appointed time.
Daily Mail says that the letter was even three. In another message, the Cabinet of Ministers makes it clear that first message was from Parliament, not from the government. It’s written by the permanent representative of Britain in Brussels by sir Tim barrow.
The British Parliament, which for the first time in 40 years gathered on Saturday, had not approved the deal on the “divorce” with the European Union, agreed upon by Boris Johnson. And the Prime Minister is legally obliged was to ask Brussels for a continuance of a British exit from the EU, which was scheduled for October 31.
Britain had to withdraw from the EU 9 March, but Parliament repeatedly rejected the suggestion of the then Prime Minister Theresa may under the terms of the agreement the output. London has received from Brussels a reprieve until April 12, and then until October 31.
