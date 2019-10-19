Joker-frappuccino: Starbucks has a new drink
In the “secret menu” Starbucks has a new drink — frappuccino inspired by the Joker in the performance of Joaquin Phoenix. Guests can enjoy a drink in some places of the United States: it is cooked longer than conventional coffee, so you should wait until the institution will be less customers, writes Hypebeast.
Hypebeast writes, the basis of the new drink — the like, frappuccino’s with matcha, which is complemented by a layer of strawberry syrup (“the smile of the Joker”), a greenish cap of whipped cream, a pinch of matcha powder and a few drops of chocolate syrup.
Barista different prepare this drink. Some of the first paint on the inside of the Cup “smile” and then immediately poured into a glass, like, frappuccino’s with tea of a match, while others prefer to fill the glass green like, frappuccino’s to the middle, to leave a layer of strawberry syrup, then coffee basis.
Previously in “secret” menu featured a drink named after another villain — clown Pennywise of the new film adaptation of “It”.