Joker has collected a billion dollars in world hire
On Saturday, November 16, the acclaimed “Joker” will enter the elite club of the billionaires. So-called paintings, which managed to collect more than a billion dollars in world hire. The movie Todd Phillips left some $ 3 million to cross the goal line. And it is easy to rack up per day, according to American magazine Forbes.
We will remind, the budget of “the Joker” has made 62,5 million dollars. So the commercial success of the film is impressive. Add to that the fact that the film was never released in China, where Hollywood products usually collects a lot of cash. There is a “Joker” could collect a few tens of millions of dollars.
See the “FACTS”: For the role of the Joker I had a month to lose 24 kilogram, — Joaquin Phoenix
Picture of Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role was the first film with the age limit to 16 years in the history of world cinema, which managed to break into the “club of billionaires”. And this makes the achievement of “the Joker” is more visible.
Now the list of movies collected more than billion dollars in world hire, includes 44 paintings. As already reported “FACTS” in 2019 “the Avengers: the End” broke the record of “Avatar” and topped the ranking of highest-grossing films in history. In addition, this year’s “club of billionaires” has been joined by seven paintings, including “the Joker”. It’s “the Avengers: the End” (2 billion 798 million dollars), “the lion King” (1 billion 655 million dollars), “spider-Man: Far from home” (1 billion $ 132 million), “Captain marvel” (1 billion $ 128 million), “toy Story 4” (1 billion 73 million dollars), “Aladdin” (1 billion, 51 million dollars) and “the Joker”.
