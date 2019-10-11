Joker of the year: striker national team of Belgium took off his pants in the photo of the teammates
Napoli forward dries Mertens is not discouraged in training camp with the national team of Belgium.
Now dries Mertens is famous for not diving. The players of the national team of Belgium has decided to make a joint photo after a workout, but the Napoli striker decided to show the photo a little more than his teammates. Drys moved away from the team and showed in the frame of his naked “butt”. The Mertens signed with the phrase “This is a photo of me and my team.” Well, we invite the readers to decide who is better him or the team.