Joking? Media reported that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married officially
In media appeared reports that the 26-year-old Cara Delevingne and 29-year-old Ashley Benson has bound himself in the bonds of legitimate marriage, about a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, told the newspaper the Sun On Sunday, but apparently, reporters rushed to issue hot exclusive without checking information to the end.
So, colleagues from the edition of E! said that, according to them, the ceremony was humorous in nature and has no legal force. Also in the official registration database of Las Vegas was not evidence of marriage of Kara and Ashley.
But the network appeared shots of the ceremony friendly — they captured Kara in a Tux and Ashley in a slinky dress (still bright, not black as previously reported).
The girls are still no official comments were given. While keeps silence and Ashley’s mother Shannon Benson. Earlier, the woman had already commented on the rumors about the engagement of the girls who came after their vacation in Saint-Tropez.
How easy it is today to be in the flow of information, but it is completely devoid of accurate information,
— written while Shannon in his Instagram.