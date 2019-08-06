Joking? Media reported that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married officially

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

In media appeared reports that the 26-year-old Cara Delevingne and 29-year-old Ashley Benson has bound himself in the bonds of legitimate marriage, about a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, told the newspaper the Sun On Sunday, but apparently, reporters rushed to issue hot exclusive without checking information to the end.

Пошутили? СМИ сообщили, что Кара Делевинь и Эшли Бенсон не женаты официально

So, colleagues from the edition of E! said that, according to them, the ceremony was humorous in nature and has no legal force. Also in the official registration database of Las Vegas was not evidence of marriage of Kara and Ashley.

But the network appeared shots of the ceremony friendly — they captured Kara in a Tux and Ashley in a slinky dress (still bright, not black as previously reported).

Пошутили? СМИ сообщили, что Кара Делевинь и Эшли Бенсон не женаты официально

The girls are still no official comments were given. While keeps silence and Ashley’s mother Shannon Benson. Earlier, the woman had already commented on the rumors about the engagement of the girls who came after their vacation in Saint-Tropez.

How easy it is today to be in the flow of information, but it is completely devoid of accurate information,

— written while Shannon in his Instagram.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.