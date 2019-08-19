Jose Mourinho in tears, talking about returning to coaching (video)
August 19, 2019
Jose Mourinho
Former head coach “Manchester United” Jose Mourinho in tears in an interview, speaking about his potential return to football.
“I just enjoyed it. All continued non-stop until recently. Now everything stopped, and instead enjoy football, I miss him,” said proslezilis 56-year-old Portuguese specialist. Since the dismissal of Mourinho from “Manchester United” it’s been 8 months: Jose left old Trafford in December 2018 after defeat from “Liverpool” (1:3).
Recall that Mourinho worked with Porto, Chelsea, inter, real Madrid and Manchester United.
Only with the latest Jose didn’t win the national championship.
