Jose Mourinho in tears, talking about returning to coaching (video)

Моуриньо прослезился, разговаривая о возвращении к тренерской работе (видео)

Former head coach “Manchester United” Jose Mourinho in tears in an interview, speaking about his potential return to football.

“I just enjoyed it. All continued non-stop until recently. Now everything stopped, and instead enjoy football, I miss him,” said proslezilis 56-year-old Portuguese specialist. Since the dismissal of Mourinho from “Manchester United” it’s been 8 months: Jose left old Trafford in December 2018 after defeat from “Liverpool” (1:3).

Recall that Mourinho worked with Porto, Chelsea, inter, real Madrid and Manchester United.

Only with the latest Jose didn’t win the national championship.

