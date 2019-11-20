Jose Mourinho led the English top club
One of the giants of the English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, fired on the eve of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, announced the appointment of the new head coach of the famous Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2023 (pictured with ex-mentor “spurs”).
According to British media, the former “helmsman” “Port”, “inter”, “Manchester United”, “Chelsea” and “real” will earn on your new job 17.5 million euros per year. By the way, in his last club — “Manchester United”, from which he was dismissed in December 2018, the Portuguese was getting 20 million per season.
“I am very happy to join the club with so much heritage and such passionate fans. I can’t wait to start working with such high-class players and young players of the Academy. Working with these players — that’s what attracted me to this club”, — quotes the words of 56-year-old Jose Mourinho official website of “Tottenham”.
Recall that Londoners with 14 points after 12 rounds are in the standings, the Premier League, only 14-th position. In the Champions League spurs, despite a crushing home defeat from “Bavaria” (2:7), coming in second place.
Over the years, the main coach in Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United Jose Mourinho got 25 (!) titles won, particularly in the Champions League (twice), Europa League and in the Championships of Portugal, Italy, England and Spain. Not long ago, UEFA had included Mourinho in the list of the ten greatest coaches in European football since the founding of the organization in 1954.
from.
Photo RA
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter