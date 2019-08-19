Joseph Pilates developed the fundamental principles of a healthy life
Personal experience Joseph Pilates proved that he had developed the fundamental principles of a healthy life really work. To protect the body from various infections and diseases to engage in any sport.
It is recommended to do it as often as possible. Joseph Pilates since childhood a lot of pain, so set a goal to create a program that will help to maintain the body. He created the technique of gymnastic exercises is popular all over the world and helping to keep the body in good shape. Develop a system of exercises, the author began in his youth when he suffered from asthma, rickets and rheumatism. Sports in various sections helped Pilates become a healthy person. Create a system that fits every person, regardless of his physical abilities and presence of diseases. According to the author, health is happiness that should be protected and maintained.
Following the course you can feel the youthfulness in the body, even in old age. In addition, regular exercise help you look younger, develop and strengthen immunity.