Joséphine Skriver showed quite spicy photos
The US independence day on 4 July, however, the Americans and its residents continue to share photos with congratulations.
Yes, the famous Danish model Josephine Skriver showed quite juicy pictures from the celebration for which you picked a less hot look.
New photos of Josephine Skriver, which is an “angel” one of the most popular brands of underwear, Victoria’s Secret.
26-year-old star of the catwalks and covers of magazines picked up the outfits in tone to the color of the American flag. However, her image was quite sexy. Still, the model and “angel” Victoria’s Secret has something to boast about!
She wore a red bra, over which she wore a mini top with a deep neckline, thus boasting a magnificent bust. Due to the short length of the dresses of Josephine Skriver also stressed its elastic tummy and slim the waist.