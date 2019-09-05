Joshua and Ruiz once again held a duel of looks (photos)
The new world champion in the heavyweight versions of WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Andy Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KO’s) met for the first time after June 1, the Mexican beat the British and took that championship belt, reports boxingscene.com.
Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua
Their duel of views took place at a press conference in Saudi Arabia dedicated to the upcoming rematch, which will take place on 7 December.
While Ruiz looked relaxed and somewhat arrogant.
In contrast, Joshua was bound and focused.
At a press conference dedicated to the upcoming match, the opponents spoke about the second fight.
The champion has assured that he will beat Joshua and belt will go to Mexico.
“The belt will remain with me, because on 7 December again, I will enter your name in history – to win exactly the same as the first time. And again confounded all the forecasters. “Hungry” I? Of course. Why would I want 15 minutes of fame? Want it lasted for a generation. Years,” said Ruiz.
Andy Ruiz
In turn, the Briton said that on December 7 all the belts back to him.
“I lost the title, but as repeatedly said, to be a champion is not just the belt. It is the responsibility and mental attitude. Andy champion until December 7. Two soldiers will return to fight – and may the best man win,” said Joshua at a press conference.