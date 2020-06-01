Joshua called the cause that caused Klitschko to win the media market and become the most famous fighter in the world
World champion in the heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s) explained why he wants to be like Wladimir Klitschko, and that prevented the Ukrainian to win the media space in the world.
“With whom I take the example is Wladimir Klitschko. But it’s difficult, because when I came into Boxing, I understood how the market works. English is not the native language for Klitschko, his name is not Western. It is not very known and not so well-remembered as Anthony Joshua”, with all the British modesty said boxer in an interview with The Sun.
“Klitschko has tried, but his team realized that Vladimir is difficult to advance in the marketing plan. However, if Klitschko is well spoken in English, and his name was easier to pronounce, from the point of view of marketing promotion he would have been one of the most famous boxers who has ever seen the world. I will try to use the formula behavior Klitschko, because he is highly respected outside the ring.
Now the ring returns Mike Tyson. His team called for collaboration Klitschko. They could call anyone, but I called him. All because he is a respected heavyweight who knows how the business works. I would really like to make myself be remembered. Wladimir Klitschko is the man, who is my role model right now,” said Joshua.
We will remind, Klitschko and Joshua met in the ring only once – April 29, 2017 at Wembley in the presence of 90 thousand people. Ukrainian lost by knockout in the 11th round, although the British during the match he was on the canvas and was close to an early defeat.
After the match Vladimir completed his professional career.