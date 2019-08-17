Joshua called the main reason for the sensational defeat of Ruiz (video)
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) for the first time openly spoke about the reasons for the sensational defeat of the Mexican Andy Ruiz (33 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), which deprived him of his championship belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO.
“I lost because of a lucky punch (eng. lucky strike is a term used to call a random hit. — Ed.). This shot was sent by the gods. I don’t know what are the signs of a concussion, but after the battle I did not know what round was stop. I’m surprised that Ruiz took another four rounds to finish me off.
Sam Ruiz was knocked down in the lung. He didn’t show anything special, but was not shocked. I had to Tinker with it longer. But the instinct inside told me: “Boom!”. All ended with the fact that I caught a left hook in the upper part of the head. Ruiz is not the most talented boxer. Just good.
In revenge I have to do the same thing in the third round, but more technically. Ruiz was easy to send down. So the next time I need to be smarter. I haven’t practiced properly. I ran around the ring like a marathon and dancing. Dropped arm was not part of my gamplay“, — shared his thoughts Joshua with the TV channel Sky Sports.
Recall that Joshua and Ruiz signed a contract to fight a rematch. The fight will take place on December 5 in Saudi Arabia.
.
