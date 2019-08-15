Joshua insulted the legendary Lennox Lewis (photo)
The former world champion in the heavyweight Briton Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) named his legendary compatriot Lennox Lewis “clown” and said that does not respect him.
“Lennox Lewis is a clown, I don’t respect him. We are totally different. Part of my heritage to sit on the sidelines and enjoy the ascent of the young generation, without interfering in the process. You just need to appreciate the efforts that boxers have to make to get to the top. Lennox has other views. We’re made from different stuff“—the words of Anthony the TV channel Sky Sports.
Such statements were a response to an interview with Lewis in which the offender Vitali Klitschko criticized Joshua for the defeat of the Mexican Andy Ruiz. “It is impossible to enter the University that you were trained primary school teachers. Because he will not have the answers to all your questions. You need someone more seasoned. This does not mean that Rob McCracken is a bad coach. But perhaps stylistically it does not fit Joshua. My trainer was Steward. He knew perfectly well how to use my anthropometry and skills. He taught me everything I needed to know. Why do I think that McCracken is not suitable Joshua? Yes, because they were totally not ready for what they offered Ruiz Jr.“—shared his opinion of Lennox with the publication of The Times.
It is noteworthy that earlier athletes quite get along with each other — particularly after the triumph of Joshua at the 2012 Olympic games in London Lennox willingly posed with him for photographers.