Joshua quarantined due to the Association with Prince Charles, who discovered coronavirus
Prince Charles and Anthony Joshua
Champion IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s) next two weeks will hold in quarantine since he met with Prince Charles who had discovered the coronavirus COVID-19, reports thesun.co.uk.
Joshua’s meeting with 71-year-old Charles took place two weeks ago.
A team of 30-year-old champion of the 2012 Olympics in London said that he had not found evidence of the coronavirus, which usually appears from the second to the eleventh days of infection.
“AJ home, following the instructions of the government, he’s in good shape and healthy. He wants everyone affected a speedy recovery and thanked all the doctors.”
This episode only strengthened the opinion that the fight Joshua and the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO’s), which is scheduled for June 20, on the verge of collapse because of the pandemic coronavirus.