Joshua Ruiz: the boxers agreed on the details of revenge and has signed a contract to fight (photo)
The rematch between the world champion under version WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, Mexican Andy Ruiz (33 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and Briton Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) will take place.
As reported by promoter Eddie Hearn, representatives of the boxers have agreed on all the details of the upcoming match and signed the contract to host the fight on December 7 in the city ed diriyya (Saudi Arabia).
“Both fighters signed the contract for the fight, all the organizations that sanction the fight, informed about this. The battle promises to be the largest in 2019“, — transfers words of the official website Boxing Scene.
, while Anthony wanted a fight in the UK, as well as dissatisfaction with Andy proposed fee (rumored to be his guaranteed salary was $ 9 million).
"FACTS" WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE SUPER MATCH; FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT IN THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION.
