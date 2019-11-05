Journalist Arkady Babchenko has left Ukraine, having been disappointed in her authorities (PHOTO)

On 3 November it became known that the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who in February of 2017 moved from Russia to Ukraine left Kyiv and moved to another country. About the reasons for his departure, he said in an interview with radio station “Freedom”.

According to the journalist, he didn’t want to talk about his departure, guided by considerations of security. For this reason, Babchenko declined to say what country chose as a new place of residence. Informed about the departure of Arcadia from Ukraine told me the other a political refugee from Russia, former NTV journalist Yevgeny Kiselyov. According to him, Babchenko went “whether in Estonia or in Finland.”

The new President of Ukraine Babchenko is strictly negative. Under Vladimir Zelensky he doesn’t feel safe. “I’m not going to put myself on the experiments. When in a country at war choose a head of state the clown, then I think a good way out of this situation is not so much. Bet on yourself and your family experiments where all this may lead, I, frankly, already tired. So I’d rather stand behind the fence on the sidelines and see how this will end,” – said the journalist.

According to Babchenko, in the presidential election “defeated the man who is known for playing pussy on the piano” (a reference to the number of late-night Comedy “Kvartal 95”, which depicts Zelensky playing the piano, standing behind him with his pants down).

According to Arkady Babchenko, Ukraine is pursuing a policy of actual “surrender to the aggressor,” and this will lead to the “surrender of sovereignty”. The fact that Ukraine has gone down the wrong path, a Russian journalist blames the “idiot box”.

Babchenko added that the last year and a half he and his family lived in Ukraine as prisoners. This happened after the controversial staging of his murder. “Life has changed completely. A year and a half we lived in a bunker under guard, when, sorry, you write to go with two gunners behind. This, of course, difficult. Now I’m enjoying what I go to write without a guard, for example,” he said.

At this Babchenko still hopes to one day return to Ukraine, which he considers his real home. “I am Ukrainian, and can not escape. Because I was born in Russia, I became Russian. And if I was born in a stable, I wouldn’t have a horse, right? Therefore, I am Ukrainian, and it is impossible to leave. I can associate with Ukraine. My country is now Ukraine, with Russia I any more do not associate. My life will be connected with Ukraine. In Ukraine, I will return with all hands, but it’s just such an operation – temporary evacuation”, he concluded.

Arkady Babchenko was soldier first and second Chechen campaigns, and after retirement in 2000 he has collaborated with many Russian periodicals, worked as a military correspondent for Novaya Gazeta, an independent correspondent covering the Russo-Georgian conflict of 2008, the events on the Euromaidan in Kiev, the war in the Donbas, protests at Taksim square in Istanbul. In the spring of 2012, in the midst of the rallies “For fair elections”, the Russian government filed against Babchenko a criminal case under part 3 of article 212 of the criminal code of Russian Federation (appeals to mass riots) for what he called to break into a Moscow space camp and wrote about the need to “fight off police”. To court or accused Babchenko this case never came.

The journalist left Russia three months later after he received a flurry of indignation because of his post about the crash of Tu-154 of the Ministry of defense of Russia over the Black sea. In this message, Babchenko said that “not grieving” because of the death aboard the plane members of the Alexandrov ensemble and the doctor Elizabeth Glinka.

Their attitude Babchenko explained by the fact that none of them were even expressed sympathy for the victims of aggressive Russian policy, continuing “to sing and dance in support of the government” and “to pour shit on television”.

The newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets” on the wave of indignation has proposed to adopt a law allowing to deprive of citizenship of the Russians, who “allow the expression of jubilation over of Russia’s tragic events.” This law was never tabled in Parliament, but on 22 July 2019 in Chelyabinsk opened a criminal case against a local resident for publishing the excerpt from the post, Babchenko, in which he pondered whether it was necessary to negotiate with the authorities to protest.

Claim to Arkady Babchenko for his blog, published after the death of certain people, occasionally sounded, and after his departure to Ukraine. They were sounded also by the representatives of the “liberal camp”. The latest wave of criticism in Russia caused post Babchenko condemning people who stood up for the accused at the “Moscow case” actor and former resguardar Pavla Ustinov. According to Babchenko, Ustinov himself guilty for what happened to him, since “not interested in politics while his country was killing other people.”

The biggest story of the last years related to Babchenko, was the staging of the Ukrainian security Service killing him. For organizing the assassination of Russian journalist was eventually convicted businessman Boris Herman. He is serving a sentence in the form of 4,5 years of imprisonment.