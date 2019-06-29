Journalists called the Russian General who led “operation” on poisoning Skripal
GRU officer Denis Sergeev (agent name Sergey Fedotov), the third involved in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, led the operation from London, and constantly reported to the curator from Moscow. This is referred to in the investigation of The Insider and Bellingcat.
Thanks to Billingham phone Sergeeva, it became known that two days before the poisoning Skrobala, March 1, 2018, after a short conversation on the phone with a certain “Timur Agafonov” Grushnik booked a ticket on the next flight to London. The next morning, just before leaving, Sergeev was on the phone with some person and talked to him for 3 minutes. In the next few days he kept in constant communication with that subscriber, says The Insider.
In the database of subscribers, this room is listed as “unregistered”. This is unusual, because all Russian SIM card can only be registered for people with a specific passport. Also in the phone database, deleted all the metadata about the calls of this subscriber (logs IMEI/IMSI, the numbers of cell towers, etc.). In one of the applications for the exchange of contact data, this number was listed under the name “Amir — Moscow”.
March 2, Sergeev arrived in London and immediately called “Amir”. Being in the UK, he was only speaking to this employee. From this point Sergeev conducted an active correspondence using secure messaging. Judging by the size of the sent and received files, it was mostly photos. On this day he twice called “Amir” in an hour after arrival and in the evening, around 20:49, and the call lasted almost 9 minutes. This call happens about an hour after two employees of the GRU under the name Ruslan Bashirov and Alexander Petrov (real name Anatoly Chapiha and Alexander Mishkin) checked into the London hotel.
The next day, after another conversation with the “Amir”, Sergeev, Chapiha and Mishkin are likely to be met in the area of Oxford circus. Accurate information about this, but the data about the movements Sergeeva indicate that he was there around 11:30. Mishkin and Chapiha in his famous interview to the Russian mass media admitted that this day was also in the area of Oxford Circus. They supposedly wanted to buy shoes there.
That day three more times Sergeyev talked to “Amir”. The last 2 times — immediately after Bashirov and Petrov returned from my first trip to Salisbury.
The day of the poisoning, March 4, Sergeev within a minute was talking with “Amir”, and then at 10:20 received or sent a file of around 8 MB (most likely, it’s a photograph). Exactly at this time, Mishkin and Chapiha went to Salisbury armed with poison in a perfume bottle “Nina Ricci”. After a few hours, again after talking with the “Amir”, Sergeyev flew to Moscow.
Data on the movements of Sergeyev in Moscow show that he traveled every day to the office at the address Khoroshevskoe highway, 76 (headquarters of the GRU). It is noteworthy that even after he was lit like a person involved in poisoning in Salisbury, he continued to go to work. Sources BBC Newsnightу argue that Sergeyev is the rank of major-General.
I wrote “FACTS” previously the UK intelligence services have argued that in the case of the poisoning of the third the Russians were engaged in planning operations as well as intelligence on the ground.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter