Journalists captured prototype updated Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 2020
Can you believe it’s been ten years since the Porsche Panamera – Yes, Yes, the car showed back in 2009.
The Turismo Sport variant (station wagon) for the Panamera was launched only two years ago, and now, the guys from Porsche once again preparing an update for this car.
The long-awaited news was made by an eyewitness who decided to come to the local Park, is our first look at universal Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 2020.
With a minimum of hidden parts of the body and the lack of any heavy camouflage, it seems that the biggest changes in the Panamera Sport Turismos 2020 is the new rear led optics, in particular a thin led strip that connects both the tail light, as in the Porsche Cayenne.
Interestingly, at the moment the front part of the prototype has not received any changes, and it is unclear whether this is her final form or not – we can’t be sure. The interior of the car also looks relatively unchanged, with the exception of the hidden steering wheel, which means may be the proposed new design.
Although there are rumors that the new Panamera Sport Turismo will be offered with hybrid engines, also there is evidence that buyers will get a 3.0-liter V6 turbo with 330 HP
Can we see some improvement in performance by increasing engine power in the near future? It remains to be seen.