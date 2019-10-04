Journalists found Ilya Kiva in a strange occupation in Parliament
On October 2, the Verkhovna Rada took place quite a curious case involving the people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life” Ilya Kiva. Reporters found that “FRaly”, it happened after chatting on the phone with the model from Odessa Yulia Pankratova.
As seen in the video (it was removed Vsevolod Filimonenko), after talking the people’s choice postponed the phone and started to actively correct in my pants and doing it for a long time. After this he began to pull up his socks.