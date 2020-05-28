Journalists were banned to attend the matches of the Ukrainian Premier League
Vadim Kostyuchenko
The first Vice-President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF) Vadim Kostyuchenko explained who can attend the remaining matches of the Ukrainian Premier League this season.
“The matches will be without audience. The people who will be present at the stadiums – it’s the players, coaches, doctors, referees, observers arbitration, heads and representatives of football clubs, Premier League and official matches repeaters, as well as representatives of VAR.
In addition, the matches will be attended by representatives of EMERCOM and medicine. Officials at the match must be up to 200 people.
As for the press, the games will be only representatives of the official translator and clubs. The press box will not. Also, the matches will not be parents, other relatives, wives of players.
The main thing – to begin. Then expect the situation to improve with the coronavirus and the gradual easing of the quarantine, in particular the expanded journalists ‘access to the stadiums” – quoted Kostyuchenko meta-ratings.com.ua.
“The referees and observers of arbitration already tested for coronavirus. The judges passed all the tests. All the players were tested before the training camp and training process. To date, no information about the fact that someone had identified a coronavirus. The Protocol referees and players will be tested every two weeks.
Also agreed that if someone from players will be revealed by a coronavirus, then decide whether it will be for individual medical Protocol. Will address the question of isolation of the player and will decide how much could be exposed to team infection. But because of a single event, the team will not withdraw from the championship”, – stressed the official.