Joy has no limit: the patient with cerebral palsy, the boy rode on a skateboard (video)
Seven Avante of Leaozinho from Brazil demonstrated how we must seek to accomplish a goal. The patient with cerebral palsy (CP) the boy wanted to stand up and ride a skateboard, and his wish came true.
For it was built a special device designed to enable even paralyzed people can stand on the skateboard, and with the help of his mom Avante swept through the professional circuit. Joy boy just was not the limit!
Emotions of Leasing was so real and sincere that became interested in the story of the legendary American skateboarder Tony hawk, who posted this video on his page in Instagram with 4.7 million subscribers and has signed: “Simply catching the enthusiasm of this boy“.
