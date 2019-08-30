JP Morgan: for the growth of the U.S. economy needs more immigrants
According to the expert of JP Morgan, the world’s largest economy is expanding quickly enough, and soon the United States will face serious labour shortages. More immigrants, he said, can help to compensate for the difference. This writes Fox Business.
“Since 2012, the generation of “baby boomers” EN masse is retiring, said David Kelly of JP Morgan Asset Management. The result of this is that in the next decade the working-age population aged 18 to 64 years will grow by two tenths of a percent per year. And it’s not fast enough for the economy”.
Last year the US economy grew 2.5 percent, below the target of administration trump 3 percent, and last month employers in the U.S. added more than 164,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate remained at 50-year low of 3.7 percent, according to the labor Department.
According to Kelly, the growing population of working age will be only two tenths of a percent. It also means that employment growth will mean that “3 percent [of GDP] — pipe dream”.
“It will be very difficult to achieve 2 percent growth, he said. — So in the next decade, when the “baby boomers” retire, we need to consider one of the possible policy options is to increase the number of immigrants in order to fill that hole.”
According to Kelly, 75% of immigrants who enter the U.S. each year are of working age, compared to about 64 percent of Americans.
“When you attract more immigrants you attract disproportionately more workers and actually working is what we need the United States over the next decade,” he said.