JP Morgan: new tariffs on Chinese goods more expensive for Americans
According to a new analysis of JP Morgan, after the introduction of the new duties, the Chinese products can deprive the average American family more than 1,000 extra dollars per year.
USA in the fall ready to introduce new fees (15% and 30%) for Chinese goods totaling $ 300 billion. Some products are subject to higher duties from 1 September, in the context of the ongoing trade war, writes Fox News. Duty on another part of the goods will rise in October. These terms and the stakes were a spontaneous decision of the President of the United States after China imposed additional duties on American goods.
Analysts at JP Morgan reported with reference to the Yahoo Finance that pecuniary damage caused to American families, will increase from $ 600 to over a thousand after the first stage of the imposition of duties on Chinese goods.
According to the analysis, the fee will have a major direct impact on consumers. This means that they may have to reduce their spending on some goods and services.
“Unlike the agriculture sector, which receives subsidies/assistance to compensate for the consequences of retaliatory actions of China, to consumers a simple method of compensation does not exist”, — analysts write.
This effect can even block a large part of tax savings, which the Americans had received in the signed in 2017, the law on tax reductions, these savings amount to about $ 1,300 per year.
An even greater impact on the Americans felt after the second stage, when fees will rise to 30%, as threatened by President trump. Analysts say that this could cost families $ 1300 a year.
But if it comes to this? It is expected, according to experts, that the duties to be abolished presidential election of 2020.
“We believe there is a strong likelihood that they will ultimately sign off and be able to find a common language with the Chinese negotiators,” — analysts write.
It may depend on how soon China would agree on the “best deal”. White house adviser of Kellyann Conway said the tramp “species” in the negotiations.
“He wants the best deal, she said. — He inherited a very unbalanced, non-reciprocal, unjust trade deficit with China.”