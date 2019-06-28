Jubilee Bentley unveiled the convertible version of the Continental GT
All 100 units of the anniversary edition will have gilded the sign of the wing from 18-carat gold and a piece of history — a small wheel rotator, cast piston of the first car No. 1 and other historic Bentley models.
The Continental GT Convertible is Number 1 from an Edition Mulliner is a modern interpretation of the iconic racing car, which will be released in a limited edition of 100 copies worldwide.
Based on the Bentley Continental GT Convertible (cabriolet) and have under its hood 626-horsepower version of the W12 engine, Number 1 Edition of the Mulliner is available in two body colors: Dragon Red II or Beluga with a folding hood of Claret or Beluga. The car also received a carbon fiber body parts and a painted radiator grille.
Exclusive version of the Bentley convertible has received a historic badges on the back and center wheels, led light welcome lamp door sills, badges on the gear lever and the steering wheel and the key FOB. Other distinctive exterior style include 22-inch wheels MDS coated Cricket Ball or Gloss Black.
Salon limited series of the Continental GT Convertible has also received exclusive elements – the logo of the anniversary series, the emblem “B” on the headrests and door inserts, veneer Grand Black steering wheel and gear lever in Alcantara.