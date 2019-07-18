Jubilee version of the Corvette C5
Given the effort invested in the development of the C5, so it seems fitting and ironic that the Corvette celebrates its 50th anniversary with a model C5.
The base model Corvette C5 was produced in sufficient quantity, while there were only 200 copies of the commemorative editions that have made a limited edition version of the model in 2001, almost as rare as now.
But the company Fast Lane put up for sale one rare Corvette C5 — the ultimate modern collectable that you can add to your garage.
The specialists of Advanced Automotive Technologies from Michigan have developed what they considered to be the ultimate triumph sports legends. Externally, the model can easily be confused with C1. Details of all replacement panels of the car are unmatched.
Corvette C5 getting a new look thanks to new panels and chrome bumpers, as well as set of two-tone seats, armrest and steering wheel.
Under the hood, the specialists established the LS1 engine with the capacity of 5.7 liters and output of 350 HP as the transmission used 4-speed “automatic”.
The power plant produces its “growl” through the Borla exhaust. Among the useful options of the novelties included the memory package seats, Head display Heads, dual-zone climate control, AM/FM stereo/CD, electric mirrors, power Windows, and much more.
On the odometer of the vehicle, that has a sequence number 96, only 25 thousand miles on it. This is a very unique convertible, which was well looked after all its life.