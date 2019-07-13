Jude law with his wife Philippa called for the semifinals of Wimbledon
In early may, the 46-year-old actor Jude law and his 32-year-old lover Philip Cohen legalize their relationship. As it became known The Sun, a romantic ceremony took place on 30 April at city hall The Old Marylebone Town Hall in Westminster. And today couple noticed on one of the tennis matches held in the framework of the Wimbledon tournament (met Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista-Agut, and a few hours later, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer). Lowe and Cohen laughed, hugged, and something sweet whispered throughout the game.
Philip looked elegant in a white satin top and pants. The actor, who, it seemed, was completely enchanted by his companion to exit chose a blue blazer, light pants, white shirt and dark sunglasses.
Recall that on the novel of Jude law with a psychologist Philippa Koan became known in June 2015. In interviews, the actor is not often noticed that the girl bribed him beauty, intelligence, but most importantly, UN-publicity. Earlier he had admitted that he was glad that Philip is far from the film industry, otherwise their relationship was not close. There were rumors about pregnancy of Philippi, but they were not confirmed.
Just Jude five children: three of them (sons Rudy, Rafferty and daughter iris) gave birth to British actress Sadie frost, another daughter in 2009, gave birth to model Samantha Burke, and in 2015-m to year was born the youngest daughter of actor — Ava. At the same Jude, in addition to the marriage to Philippa, was officially only married to Sadie frost.