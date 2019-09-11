Judges criticize Ford for cutting subsidies, the legal aid service (PHOTO)

Loading...

Some of the chief justices of Ontario criticized taken by the government of Premier Doug Ford’s reduction of funding for legal aid.

The judges noted that funding cuts will negatively affect the capacity of many Ontario residents to represent their interests in court.

The chief justice of Ontario George Strati believes that many will be forced to represent themselves in court, which in the long term will entail high costs .

Strati and the other judges expressed their concern about the consequences of the decision of the government of the tories in their speeches at the ceremony on Tuesday.

The province reduces funding for legal aid services Ontario by 30 %, which means that the latter will receive $ 133 million less in this fiscal year.

The Minister of justice Doug Downey announced that the government will ensure that legal aid services can continue their activities.