Juice celery: where insanity Sotnikov and how to cook it?
Celery juice is the “gold standard” any adept of a healthy diet. The last time it popularized Kim Kardashian, saying that it helps to fight psoriasis, reducing its manifestation. Why is everyone so mad? It really is so useful? Let’s deal.
Juice of celery
Celery juice is really rich in vitamins and minerals composition: folic acid, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin a, vitamin K, etc.
This allows the juice to have the following useful properties:
- Helps liver function.
- Cleanses the body of harmful compounds.
- Helps the body fight inflammation (up to acne).
- Improves functioning of the gastrointestinal tract.
- Is an excellent food for intestinal bacteria.
- Strengthens the immune system.
How to make juice of celery
There are two ways to skip through the juicer or chop in a blender. In the latter case, you will get something like a smoothie. This is a plus – the portions are more fiber. If smoothies don’t like, but at home only a blender, strain it through cheesecloth and a sieve. One beam is about 400 ml.
When is the best time to drink the juice of celery?
Nutritionists recommends that you use the juice of celery in the morning to drink on an empty stomach and then have Breakfast.
There is a difference between juice and celery?
No, if you don’t want to mess with juice, you can make a salad of 3-4 stems, adding any herbs and vegetables. Many just can’t eat enough of the stems due to their rigidity, and the juice you can drink in half a minute.