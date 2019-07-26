Juices and beverages with added sugar may provoke the development of dangerous diseases
It is considered that fruit juices, in contrast to the harmful sweet drinks, bring the body are useful, but according to a new study published in the BMJ, it is not. Juice, like sugary drinks in General, can provoke cancer, say researchers from France.
The analysis of data collected among hundreds of thousands of people, indicates that the danger of provoking any sweet drinks, including fruit juices, traditionally perceived by ordinary people as useful. Any sugary drinks contribute to the formation of extra pounds and the development of metabolic syndrome, plus, sugar and some sweeteners change the composition of intestinal microflora and can cause development of glucose intolerance.
As for the sugary drinks with the development of cancer, it is studied quite poorly. Scientists from the University of the Sorbonne, a group which was headed by Mathilde touvier, decided to sort out the problem as it should, so armed with a large array of data and started analysis.
Research has shown that drinking sugary drinks (this includes one hundred percent fruit juices) is correlated with the development of all types of cancer diseases. Scientists, consequently, it is recommended to limit consumption of drinks with sugar. “In a glass of Coca-Cola and a glass of one hundred percent orange juice is about the same amount of sugar. This is to remember lovers juices”, — the researchers conclude.