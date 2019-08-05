“Juicy woman”: Kamensky in swimsuit with leopard print has caused a dispute about the beauty of the female…
Known in show business couple Nastya Kamensky and Potap continues to pursue his “second honeymoon” in Italy. During the holidays Nastya had time to check in at least five different swimsuits.
She posed for pictures and on the coast of Italy, and on the boat and on the island of Corsica. In addition, the singer took to her new sport — riding on a SUP Board, so from the water now to get even more difficult.
And once finally back on Board the yacht she was dressed in a mini bikini with leopard print, which is now at the peak of popularity. In the picture it showed a trim figure and flat stomach.
“#miaitalia #bikini #time #summer #vacation”,— has signed the singer post.
Many fans admired the body of 32-year-old Kamensky:
“How nice to see a normal female body”, “Nastya, you’re beautiful! And what about either anorexia or advocating bodypositive. Neither health does not apply. And here is beauty, Here she is, the beauty of women!!!“.
However, there were those who suspected her of using photoshop: “And what of the spot where the stomach and shorts, is it photoshop?”, “Of course, photoshop is seen as”, “Bikini class, and that thing of cowards?”, “Photoshop is tremendous.”
In addition, some have begun to point out the “shortcomings” of the figure of the singer: “Fat girl”, “Uh, how beautiful fat women.”
Also haters tried to blame the nasty “all mortal sins: “Potap Already and there are still shows Tits”, “Why no wedding ring?”, “On top of that panties? Stains from bikini)”, “I do Not understand why the pants to stretch from ear to ear? Well lower they are much better looking”.
But, of course, loyal fans Nastia was much more and they “won” in the correspondence of the discussion: “Envy silently!”, “It’s juicy, tasty real woman. Anastasia, you have a great body, super”, “Without words, Your figure is my ideal.”
The outcome of the dispute summed followers under the name madeleine19.
“Those who discuss the woman’s body, saying that she’s fat. Don’t you understand that this is just such a figure, and that tummy looks like that, certainly doesn’t mean he’s fat. Legs, flat stomach, waist, everything! Everything is there. Anastasia works over a lifetime, and certainly not in vain. Do all his life doing nothing, only to discuss someone else’s body much!” — she wrote. After such an “angry” rebuke of the tone of discussion at a lot decreased and became friendly.
As previously reported “FACTS” before Nastya Kamensky has published in his Instagram photo with “piercing” eyes, signed “look Me”. This has led fans to suspect the singer in pregnancy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter