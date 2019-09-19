Julia Roberts in a bright red jumpsuit was a guest on new radio show
In late August, the 51-year-old Julia Roberts returned from vacation in Hawaii, where he spent time with her husband Danny Moder and children, and seems to have actively started to work.
So, yesterday, the actress became the first guest of the new show, a journalist and former editor-in-chief jessa Cagla People at the radio station SiriusXM. With host Julia long been familiar (and even awarded him a prize for defending the LGBT community at GLSEN Visionary Award) and seem to have decided to support him, after all, live with the Hollywood star will draw many listeners.
In the interview Julia came in a bright red jumpsuit with cropped legs from the new collection spring/summer 2020 from the brand Elie Tahari. The way Roberts added patent leather shoes from Angela Scott. The stylist again was made by Elizabeth Stewart, with whom Julia collaborates constantly.
Together they even took to the red carpet (and in the same clothes) and was shot for a magazine cover. Cooperate Julia and Elizabeth in 2007, and his assistant, fashion the actress calls “a friend, which you can only dream of.”
She knows exactly what I need, and assemble my wardrobe very carefully: this is something I can wear day and this night, in these shoes I need the shoes,
— Roberts has shared impressions of work with Stewart in an interview.