Julia Roberts is unusually congratulated the husband for wedding anniversary
Popular actress Julia Roberts is unusually congratulated her spouse Danny Moder 17-th anniversary. In the social network Instagram artist published a photograph t-shirt, which shows her husband a little, ride a bike.
To publish Julia Roberts was added the hashtag #geneologies of. A power couple in the comments have begun to congratulate the users. By the way, this couple is one of the strongest in Hollywood.
The celebrity wedding took place on 4 July 2002. The actress gave birth to her beloved three children. Raised in the family of 14-year-old twins Finn and hazel, 12-year-old son Henry.
According to Julia Roberts, she tries to build with children a trusting relationship. While the actress denies the heirs to use social networks and watch TV. She wants to protect children from the harmful influence of the media on the psyche.