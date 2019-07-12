Julia Roberts posed in a stylish autumn images
Hollywood actress Julia Roberts took part in photo stories for the August issue of Australian Marie Claire.
The star not only starred in the stylish autumn images, but also shared his thoughts on the current state of the film industry.
According to 51-year-old American, the Internet and social media has played a negative role in the movie business. Even 30 years ago, actors couldn’t just be the stars, not having a back career achievements, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to 24tv.ua.
“Everything has changed. When I started my career, there were no social networks, there was virtually no Internet. People could not take pictures on their phones! There was a certain logical sequence in building a career. You’re making a movie and if it is successful, you have the opportunity to continue her acting career. If your second film is successful, you will pay more money for the following role. Now anyone can simply appear out of nowhere and become a superstar. I think this is very destabilizie,” said Julia.
As for the photo stories, the author of the photos was Alex Lubomirski, and for shooting Roberts tried on several very stylish and trendy things: oversize suits, t-shirts and classic tops. It was pretty restrained and very elegant.