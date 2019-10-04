Julia Roberts reiterated his iconic image of “Beauty”
In the network appeared the frames from the photo shoot 51-year-old Julia Roberts, shot for the new advertising campaign of the brand Calzedonia, whom the actress is already a few years. These photos of the star posing in a dress jacket pale pink from Alexander McQueen and tights with different prints of the new autumn-winter collection of the brand.
According to the staff, Roberts first shop in one of the boutiques of the brand, and then, waving the packet with a smile, goes through the streets of the city. New photo shoot reminded many fans of Julia like a scene from the movie “Pretty woman” (Pretty Woman), which 30 years ago and praised the actress to the whole world.
The plot of the Comedy melodrama heroine Julia also walks around the city after a successful shopping. On these shots Roberts appears in a white dress buttoned, which is somewhat similar to that in which it appears in a new photo shoot. Its shooting took place in late may in Verona.
Despite the fact that since the release of “Beauty” to the screen many years have passed, the actress continued to ask questions about this picture. Recently, Roberts said that since the late 1990s in the film industry much changed, and said he does not think that such a film could be removed in our time. The star also admitted that initially “Pretty woman” was planned quite different, more somber ending:
He had to get her out of the car, throw on top money and just left, leaving her in some dirty alley
the actress said to journalists.
Recall that the movie “Pretty woman” tells the story of a business tycoon Edward Lewis (played by Richard Gere) and street sex workers by the name of Vivian. Man spends the night with a girl in the hotel, after which he invites her to stay for a couple of days to become his partner for an important deal. During this time, Edward realizes that a passing acquaintance with Vivienne has completely changed his life.